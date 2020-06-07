Casey Marie Jacobi (Age 28)
Of McLean and Richmond VA, beloved and cherished daughter of Rick Jacobi and Jean Tischhauser Jacobi, passed away on May 19, 2020. Casey was loved every day and will be missed every day. Casey will always be remembered for her vibrancy, adventurous spirit, and wicked sense of humor. A Mass will be held at St. John the Beloved Roman Catholic Church in Mclean on Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. A celebration of Casey's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice supporting the poor, the hungry, or those in need of support.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.