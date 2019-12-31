Cassandra Pernell Batie (Age 69)
October 29, 1950 - December 22, 2019
After a lengthy illness CASSANDRA PERNELL BATIE, Passed away on December 22, 2019 at Capital Caring Hospice in Lanham, MD. She was beloved mother to Shanda Batie Dawn;, and loving grandmother to Khloe and Kayla Dawn, and all of the Washington metropolitan and Charleston, SC area. Also surviving are two sisters; three brothers; a host of nieces, nephews, and uncles. Cassandra P. Batie worked for DC Public Schools for 33 years as a Special Education Teacher and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority. Her services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The MARSHALL-MARCH FUNERAL HOME, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.