Deaconess Cassie Bythelia Johnson
(Emeritus)
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late John H. Johnson. Survived by children, Gwendolyn Daniel (Samuel), Jacqueline Johnson and Jeffrey Johnson (Angela), brothers: Jim Stiggers of West Point, GA, O.C. Stiggers (Catherine) of West Point, GA, five grandchildren, two great-grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by son, Leon Johnson. On Wednesday, February 19, friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave. NE. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Israel Baptist Church Capital Campaign in her memory. www.marshall-marchfh.com