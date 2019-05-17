

Caswell Graves Nuckols



Caswell Graves (CG) Nuckols aged 79 of Arlington, Virginia died on April 19, 2019.

CG was born and raised in Miami, Florida but made Arlington his home for 56 years. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Masters Degree in Business, served in the United States Air Force Reserve and spent 30 years of his career in service to the Federal Government.

CG began his federal service at the Navy Department, followed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and finally the Congressional Budget Office. He was a dedicated and well- respected civil servant. After his retirement in 1993, he returned to work at the Logistics Management Institute.

He enjoyed traveling, classical music and opera, bridge, house projects, and stockpiling items on sale from the Sunday Dart Drug ad (raincheck, please!).

CG was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Gail Hodkinson Nuckols and his wife, Cecily Orr Nuckols.

CG is survived by his son, Andrew and his daughter, Sharon.

A graveside ceremony will be held on June 21 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard in Arlington. Family, friends, and co-workers are invited to join Andrew and Sharon in remembering CG.

The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Arlington Community Foundation; C.G Nuckols - Dora Antwi Caregiver Scholarship, 818 N. Quincy Street, Suite 103, Arlington, VA, 22203.