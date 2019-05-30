

Catharine L. Johnson "Kitty"



On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Catharine L. Johnson "Kitty" of North Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully. A devoted wife of the late Kalwey H. Johnson; mother of Kalwey A. Johnson, Keith E. Johnson and Kevin J. Johnson. Kitty is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Parker, Emily and Christopher. Kitty will be dearly remembered by her church, the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the PEO organization. Memorial service will be held at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, 10100 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North Bethesda United Methodist Church at the above address or to The P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.

Please view and sign family guestbook at