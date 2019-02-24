CATHARINE CLARK RASMUSSEN "DOLLY"
On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late John E. Rasmussen; devoted mother of Cathy Packard (husband, Chris), Cindy McCallum (husband, Jeffrey), John Rasmussen (wife, Sarah Stanton) and David Rasmussen; cherished grandmother of Kelly Rentzel, Lynn Ludeke, Christine Blazevich, Scott and David McCallum, Jennifer and Jeffrey Rasmussen and Eric Rasmussen; adored great grandmother of Catie, Blaire, Eric, John, Luke and Emery.
Family will receive friends at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church, 6600 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Private Interment with her beloved husband, John, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. (www.bccrs.org
