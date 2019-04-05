Catharyn Alva Butler-Turner
(Age 85)
Died on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to John Oscar Eugene Terry Butler, and Mary Louise (Madden) Butler. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Louis Betts-Douglas and Maria Teresa Long, her children, Bryan Carlyle Turner, Kimberley Alexis Turner, Duane-Everett Butler Turner, Kevin Joseph Turner, Sr., Tamara Louise Turner, Catharyn Alva Turner, II, and Jennifer Allyson Turner, her eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Bryienne Cecile Turner, her parents, and her siblings, Josephine Rhodes, Barry Bernard Butler, John Terry Butler, Ann-Marie Reynolds, and Christopher Charles Butler. Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748, will host funeral services on Saturday, April 6, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m.