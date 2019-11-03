

Catherine Barron



A long time resident of Hyattsville, Maryland died on October 29, 2019 at the age of 66.

The fifth of nine children, Cathy was born in Norfolk,Virginia to Robert and Geraldine Sweatt. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a B.A. in Social Psychology.

Cathy established her career as a legal administrator at the Washington, DC office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She continued in that capacity with Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi and later Townsend and Townsend and Crew. Most recently she was the DC Administrator for Proskauer Rose, where she was a vital part of the redesign of the firm's new office.

Cathy enjoyed remodeling and decorating her beautiful 130-year-old home in Hyattsville. She was active in her community and was named the 2016 Hyattsville Volunteer of the Year.

Among those who were privileged to love and care for Cathy during her illness are her devoted partner of many years, Frank Stegman, best friends Celia Brickerd and Tom Feehan, sisters Carolyn Gregory and Martha McClay, nieces Alyssa and Leah Gregory and nephew Carter Cassidy.

A gathering of family, friends and colleagues to celebrate Cathy's life is planned for a later date.