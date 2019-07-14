Catherine Bean
On July 2, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late John F. (Buddy) Bean. Loving mother of John (Brenda), Kevin (Sue), Kathie Durbin (Chuck), Cheryl Greene (Charlie), Michael (Michelle), Marty (Kim) and the late Chris and Denise: daughter of the late Elizabeth and Eugene Healey of Scranton, PA.: sister of Judith Czankner and the late Joan Cummings, Marguerite Frable, Geraldine Zolfo, Robert Healey and Paula Munchak, Also survived by 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice https://www.jssa.org
/ or St. Mary's Church in her name. Please sign family guestbook at