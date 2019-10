Catherine Breeden

"Sally" (Age 82)



Of Arlington, VA passed away on August 14, 2019. Sally was born in Washington, DC on September 10, 1936. She had a long career with the Department of the Army and will be immensely missed by all who loved her.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a prayer service, with burial immediately following at National Memorial Park. Please view the full obituary on Murphy Funeral Homes Website."