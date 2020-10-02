1/1
CATHERINE BRESNAHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Bresnahan  
On Friday, September 25, 2020, Catherine Bresnahan, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 61. Kate was born on April 19, 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany to George and Harriet Scherer. She was a graduate of Chowan College and worked as a legal secretary for Alston & Bird and Cooley, LLP. Kate was an avid runner, regardless of weather or season. She was known for her culinary excellence, and enjoyed hosting intimate, yet elaborate dinners for family and friends. She took great pride in creating unique tablescapes for every occasion. Her vivacious spirit and unwavering kindness could light up a room.Kate embraced everything life had to offer and welcomed every challenge with a smile and her favorite shade of coral lipstick. Kate's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Caity, sister, Janice, brother, Hal, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved