

Catherine Bresnahan

On Friday, September 25, 2020, Catherine Bresnahan, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 61. Kate was born on April 19, 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany to George and Harriet Scherer. She was a graduate of Chowan College and worked as a legal secretary for Alston & Bird and Cooley, LLP. Kate was an avid runner, regardless of weather or season. She was known for her culinary excellence, and enjoyed hosting intimate, yet elaborate dinners for family and friends. She took great pride in creating unique tablescapes for every occasion. Her vivacious spirit and unwavering kindness could light up a room.Kate embraced everything life had to offer and welcomed every challenge with a smile and her favorite shade of coral lipstick. Kate's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Caity, sister, Janice, brother, Hal, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance.



