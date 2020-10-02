1/1
CATHERINE BRESNAHAN
1959 - 2020
Catherine Bresnahan  
On Friday, September 25, 2020, Catherine Bresnahan, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 61. Kate was born on April 19, 1959 in Frankfurt, Germany to George and Harriet Scherer. She was a graduate of Chowan College and worked as a legal secretary for Alston & Bird and Cooley, LLP. Kate was an avid runner, regardless of weather or season. She was known for her culinary excellence, and enjoyed hosting intimate, yet elaborate dinners for family and friends. She took great pride in creating unique tablescapes for every occasion. Her vivacious spirit and unwavering kindness could light up a room.Kate embraced everything life had to offer and welcomed every challenge with a smile and her favorite shade of coral lipstick. Kate's greatest love was her family. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Caity, sister, Janice, brother, Hal, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
October 1, 2020
Kate was such a lovely friend and neighbor. I'll miss her back and forth emails commiserating on what recent or reoccurring problems we both had with our homes as well as chatting about decorating - especially for Christmas! She always checked in with me to see how many trees I would be decorating for the season. She was such an open, kind and loving friend and neighbor. We'll all miss seeing her running through our neighborhood streets!
Diane Waller
Friend
October 1, 2020
John ,
I was so saddened to hear about Kate. She was always so kind and generous with her thoughtful comments . She was such a beautiful woman in all ways . Please know we send our deepest sympathy to you and Caity .
Ginger Pickle
Friend
October 1, 2020
John and Caity - I will miss the emails and chats with Kate about Christmas decorations and how many Christmas trees she was planning to decorate, sharing recipes and our love for the Luckett's Store. We had planned to go shopping there some day, but we never were able to find time. I feel lucky to have been Kate's co-worker for the past five years and will miss her. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Karen Brusie
Coworker
October 1, 2020
My beautiful and talented sister-in-law. You are truly missed. I am better for having known you. Your grace was and forever shall be unsurpassed.
Deb Bresnahan
Family
