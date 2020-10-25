CATHERINE BROOKS



Catherine C. Brooks

Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Lorenzo A. Brooks. She leaves to cherish her memory, six children, Arvell Brooks, Carletta Renee Brooks-Nelson (Darrell), Deborah Brooks, Alonzo Brooks, Stephanie Brooks and Jason Brooks, and one beloved grandson, Ryan Nelson, one sister, Mabel Smith of Brooklyn, NY and a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at From the Heart Church Ministries Annex, 5050 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD. Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store