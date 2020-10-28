CATHERINE CAMPBELL

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Clementine Kelson; three grandchildren, Stephanie J. Alston, Arsina D. Alston and Charles Kelson, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Robyn N. Alston and Adrienne D. Taylor; great- great-grandson, Da'Khari T Taylor; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Campbell will lie in state at Sharon Baptist Church, 3825-26th St., NE on Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Mt Olivet Cemetery.