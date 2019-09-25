CATHERINE E. CARNEY
On Sunday, September 15, 2019 of Seattle, WA. Loving wife of Joseph T. Carney; devoted father to Erin Brewer (Kirk) and Megan McManus (Brian); sister of Mary Ellen Enright; grandmother of Morgan and Cate Brewer and Connor and Shannon McManus. Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2700 S 19th St., Arlington, VA 22204. Inurnment Columbia Gardens Cemetery. Immediately following a Celebration of her Life will be held at Ireland's Four Courts Restaurant, 2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Morgan Brewer's name to Academy for Precision Learning, P.O. Box 51241, Seattle, WA 98115 or www.aplschool.org
. Cathy is beloved by family and friends and was a shining light to all who knew her.