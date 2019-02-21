CATHERINE JOY COONEY
Born April 29, 1928 in Augusta Georgia, daughter of John F. Cooney and Ellen Joy Cooney. Ms. Joy passed peacefully at Sibley Hospital on February 16, 2019. She is survived by Ellen Mulherin Cooney, numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and is preceded in death by her siblings: William J. Cooney, Mary Cooney Rotchford, John F. Cooney and Jeanne T. Cooney. Aunt Joy attended Mount St. Joseph High school in Augusta, GA, Immaculata Jr. College in DC, graduating Trinity College in Washington, DC in 1950. She further enjoyed a 32 year career at the CIA, making Washington, DC her second home. There will be a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, 2712 Dumbarton St., NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, February 23, 2019.