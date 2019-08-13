CATHERINE RODRIGUEZ DEAN
On Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David H. Dean, Sr.; loving mother of Christine Dean, Lucian Dean, David H. Dean, Jr. (Valerie), and Gregory Dean (Alea); grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 12; great-great grandmother of one. Also survived by 17 foster children. Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD 20705 on Friday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday August 17 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.