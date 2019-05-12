

CATHERINE CARNEY DeCHANT "Cathi" (Age 71)



Passed peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home in Berlin, Md. Born in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late William B. Carney and Gertrude Hill Carney. She is survived by her beloved husband Michael DeChant Sr.; son, Michael DeChant Jr. (Emily Glaeser) of Rockville MD; brothers Thomas Carney (Janet Copeland) of Coral Gables FL, Bill Carney (Mary Beth) of Poolesville MD, Michael Carney (Robin) of Sterling VA: sisters, Maureen Knesel (Chuck) of Rockville MD, Elaine Carney of Wheaton MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick.

Catherine attended the University of Maryland. She was a partner with her husband in their family business, DeChant Appraisal & Realty Service LLC. She was also an aerobic dance instructor for the YMCA for nearly twenty years.

Catherine was a parishioner at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City Maryland where she was active in the choir, spending many hours volunteering her service. She also loved to sing, play golf, and dance with her husband. Catherine was an avid fisherman bringing in the #1 wahoo in the White Marlin Tournament in 2001.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue on Tuesday, May 14 at 11 a.m. Reverend Stanislao Esposito will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private for family members at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via: