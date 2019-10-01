The Washington Post

CATHERINE FISHER

Guest Book
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
320 - 21st St. NE
Washington, DC
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
320 - 21st St. NE
Washington, DC
Notice
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Catherine P. Fisher of Upper Marlboro, MD peacefully passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Fisher and six siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Joyce Fisher, Charlotte Fisher (Roger Black), Catherine Booker, Charles A. Fisher (Brenda) and Rita Fisher; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 320 - 21st St. NE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
