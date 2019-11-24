

Catherine Flanagan



Catherine Flanagan of Rockville, MD died peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Hazel Luckett, four sisters and three brothers, originally from Mt. Rainier, MD. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Jeremiah D. Flanagan and is survived by her loving children, Patricia Piringer (Peter), Margaret Thomas (John), Gina Brooks (Howard), Mary Grace Quinn (James), Joseph Flanagan (Kathleen) and Kathleen Linehan (Joe). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD. Visitation with the family begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be found at