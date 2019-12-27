

Catherine H. Foresman

Formerly of Vienna, VA., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Devoted mother of Linda Henry of Pittsfield, IL., Margaret Rose (Laymond) Of Clermont, FL., Joan Peelman (Jeff) of Ijamsville, MD and Janet Foresman Garcia (Wayne) of Fairfax, VA., grandmother of Michael and Andrew Garcia, Philip, Patrick and Matthew Henry; great-grandmother of Nicholas and Isabelle Garcia and Riley, Wesley and Macy Henry. She was preceded in death by her Husband, John H. Foresman, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret), her son, James Foresman and daughter, Patricia Foresman.

She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lafayette, IN. Catherine "Cathy" was a registered nurse and served As a 2nd LT in the Army Air Corps. While stationed in California she met and married John H. Foresman. She was a member of the Womens Memorial Foundation and the Daughters of Isabelle.

The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA., On Monday, December 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8610 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapter 16, 2040 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805 or Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church or Sisters of the Holy Cross, Retirement Fund, 407 Bertrand Hall- St. Marys, Notre Dame, IN 46556-5000. The online guestbook is available at