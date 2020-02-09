

CATHERINE FRAZIER (Age 90)



Of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1929 in South Connellsville, PA. Beloved wife of 66 years to Raymond Earl Frazier; devoted mother of David Frazier (Cheryl), Ronald Frazier (Nadine), Philip Frazier (Kassie) and Richard Frazier (Kathy). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. We fondly recall memories of her and the results of her countless good works. Relatives and friends are invited to Catherine's Life Celebration at MONEY & KING FUNERAL HOME, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, February 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., on Wednesday, February 12 at 11 a.m. Online condolences and fond memories of Catherine may be offered to the family at