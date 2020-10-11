

Catherine Louise FrazIer (Age 97) January 15, 1923 - October 7, 2020

Catherine Louise Frazier, Major, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), died peacefully on October 7, 2020 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Lanham, MD. Louise was born on January 15, 1923 and grew up in Lock Haven, PA. She graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1939. She reached the grade of Sergeant during WWII, and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1949. Her service in the Marine Corps as a Public Information Officer spanned World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. She received an Associate's degree in Apparel Design from the Fashion Institute of Design in New York City. After WWII ended, Louise earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Penn State and Ohio State in Home Economics. One of Louise's military assignments was as Commanding Officer of a Marine Communications Platoon in Brooklyn, NY. Louise retired as a Major on January 15, 1983. Being the innovator that she was, Louise, in addition to her military service, created her own Cookie Candy House mail-order business, traveled as the Martha Logan Cooking Theater School representative, had a radio cooking show in Gettysburg, PA, and hosted the TV cooking shows A Women's Window and Nancy's Kitchen. Louise was a life member of the Women Marines Association and the DC-1 Chapter. She was also a member of American Home Economics Association, American Association of Family & Consumer Services Project Identify, MD Association of Family & Consumer Sciences, Women in Military Service for America, and a life member of the Military Officers Association of America. Louise was the daughter of Charles and Lulu Pearl Glossner. Her siblings Jeanne, Charles, and Joanne, preceded her in death. Catherine Louise Frazier will be laid to rest in a private burial, with full military honors, at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lock Haven, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store