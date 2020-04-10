

Catherine Heitzman Furlong

"Kitty" (Age 94)



Died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Alexandria, Va, with her daughters by her side. Born May 14, 1925 in Gainesville, FL to Frank and Veronica Heitzman, she was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, and by her husband, Emil (Bill) Furlong. Kitty is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Kaplan, Susan Phillips, and Beth Beal, and five grandchildren: Tommy, Connor, Paige, Bobby, and Tyler (with whom she shared a birthday).

Kitty served at the Council of Economic Advisors to the President for over 50 years, retiring in 2005 as the Chief Statistician. At her retirement, former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan dubbed her the "fact-checker-in-chief at the CEA."

Kitty was the trivia player everyone wanted on their team. She was sweet and gentle. She loved her work, her coworkers, knowledge, grammar, crossword puzzles, making people laugh, and most of all, her family. She will be missed greatly.

