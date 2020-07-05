CATHERINE GADBOIS



Catherine Regina Bauer Gadbois

On June 28, 2020 Catherine "Tina" Gadbois at age 95 quietly at her home in Silver Spring surrounded by her family. She is predeceased by her parents Aloysius A. Bauer and May Stott Bauer, sisters Mary Elizabeth Alder and Margaret Van Schaick and brother Aloysius S. Bauer.She is survived by her loving husband George A., her children George A. Jr. (Mary Anne), Regina (Raymond) Smith and Loretta Wells, her grandchildren Patrick (Alicia) Smith, Raymond (Jailyn) Smith, G. Anthony Gadbois, Gregory Gadbois, Denise Wells and Danielle Wells, her great-grand children Carter, Lilly, Elizabeth and Ignatius and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, July 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at Saint Bernadette Church, 70 University Blvd E., Silver Spring, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Charitable donations can be made to the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, 3900 13th St NE, Washington DC 20017.



