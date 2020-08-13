1/
CATHERINE GALLERIZZO
On August 4, 2020, Catherine Anita (Vagnoni) Gallerizzo of Westminster, MD, formerly of Hyattsville and Silver Spring, MD. Born in Washington, DC to Italian immigrants Orazio Vagnoni and Maria Carmela Capone, a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1943, she served as an executive secretary for the regional offices of Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., the National Catholic News Service, Franklin Life Insurance and Membership Director for the Retail Bakers of America. The beloved wife of the late William Gallerizzo; devoted and loving mother of Deacon William O. (Rebecca), the late Peter A. (Constance), and Carmela A. (Christopher) Fiora; dear sister of and preceded in death by Anna M. (Joseph) Rood, Louis A. (Martha) Vagnoni and Matilda Rose Vagnoni; step-sister of the late Nicola DiCamillo and Amelia (Raymond) Liccini, adored grandmother of nine grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandmother of 11. A private vigil followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, for immediate family only, will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC, on August 17. Private interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 595 3rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20001-2703. Please sign and view the family guestbook atwww.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
