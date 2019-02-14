CATHERINE BELLE GARDNER
On February 7, 2019, Catherine B. Gardner of Capital Heights, MD passed away at the age of 98. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Jessie) Hodge, Vernalice Merritt, Rudolph (Arza) Gardner, John (Sharon) Gardner, Floyd R. Gardner and Gerald Gardner and by her grandchildren, Rudolph II, Floyd, Jr., Joi, Keona, Eric Gardner, Bria Alston, Rashad Payne, Joseph Holmes (Darice), great grandchildren, Demi and Dymuan Holmes and sister Dorothy Dixon. Visitation: February 18, 2019, 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD.