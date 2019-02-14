CATHERINE GARDNER

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Catherine Gardner has been a light for her family. Let her..."
    - Phyllis Outlaw
  • "We are in sympathy for your loss Your mother was a..."
    - Melanie and Marc Hall
  • "I,m so sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort give..."
    - Earline Adams

 

CATHERINE BELLE GARDNER  

On February 7, 2019, Catherine B. Gardner of Capital Heights, MD passed away at the age of 98. She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Jessie) Hodge, Vernalice Merritt, Rudolph (Arza) Gardner, John (Sharon) Gardner, Floyd R. Gardner and Gerald Gardner and by her grandchildren, Rudolph II, Floyd, Jr., Joi, Keona, Eric Gardner, Bria Alston, Rashad Payne, Joseph Holmes (Darice), great grandchildren, Demi and Dymuan Holmes and sister Dorothy Dixon. Visitation: February 18, 2019, 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD.
Funeral Home
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
