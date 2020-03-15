CATHERINE V. GIBBS (Age 100)
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gibbs; mother of Richard (Eileen), Patrick (Felecia) and Virginia Gibbs; grandmother of Andrew (Marcy), Megan (Paul) and the late Michael. Also survived by two great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons, special companions Marleni and Mabel, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD, 20902 on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Andrew Apostle Church at the above address.