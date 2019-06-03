The Washington Post

CATHERINE GLEASON POWERS

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
72 University Blvd. East
Silver Spring, MD
Catherine Gleason Powers  

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved mother of Matthew Ryan Powers (Candice Huffine) and Kelly Ann Ackley (David); grandmother of Leah Grace, Ryan Patrick and Naomi Therese Ackley; sister of Penny Gleason, James P. Gleason, Jr., Mary Gleason Rappaport, Thomas F. Gleason and the late Patricia A. Gleason; daughter of the late Georgette S. and the late James P. Gleason, Sr. (First County Executive of Montgomery County). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Thursday, June 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Capital Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20036.

Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
