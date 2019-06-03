Catherine Gleason Powers
On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, of Ellicott City, MD. Beloved mother of Matthew Ryan Powers (Candice Huffine) and Kelly Ann Ackley (David); grandmother of Leah Grace, Ryan Patrick and Naomi Therese Ackley; sister of Penny Gleason, James P. Gleason, Jr., Mary Gleason Rappaport, Thomas F. Gleason and the late Patricia A. Gleason; daughter of the late Georgette S. and the late James P. Gleason, Sr. (First County Executive of Montgomery County). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Thursday, June 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Capital Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20036.