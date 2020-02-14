The Washington Post

CATHERINE GRAYTON-LEE

Catherine Grayton-Lee  

Passed on February 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry Lee, devoted children, James, Memnar, Anthony, Deborah (deceased), stepchildren: Bridgette Bellard, Kevin and Henry, Jr., siblings: Barbara Ann Martin, Francis Mason, Shirley Matthews, Tony Mason (deceased), John Mason, Arvil Mason (deceased), Kevin Brown, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She may be viewed on Saturday, February 15, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 206 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC, Rev. David Bava Celebrant and Pastor. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements By Robinson Funeral Home.
