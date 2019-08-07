

Catherine I. Guidoni "Bootsie"

(Age 87)



Of Ocean View, DE formerly of Camp Springs, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 1931, daughter of the late Frederick Louis and Blanche I. Simeon. She had worked as the Director of Financial Services for the United States Air Force, retiring after 25 years of service.

"Bootsie" enjoyed growing vegetables in her garden and sharing them with her neighbors. She kept her mind sharp by doing the daily crossword puzzle, being an avid reader, and keeping up with the news. She also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, the New England Patriots, and Judge Judy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John, a son Michael, and three siblings, Teresa Rorer, Mary Stein and Frederick Simeon II. She is survived by three sons, Edmund, David and Christopher; six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A service will be held at 1 p.n. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Catherine's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) by visiting www.aspca.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting