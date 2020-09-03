Catherine Ann Hacker (Age 79)
Of Elkridge, MD, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Catherine Ann Hacker (Payne) was born June 12, 1941 in Washington, DC to Emmett Weedon Payne and Eunice Coffee Campbell. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Melvin Hacker; her brother, John Milton Payne and her sister, Edwina C. Odle. She is survived by her children: Emmett David Hacker, Christopher Scott Monroe, Deborah Ann Smith, and Eunice Rebekah Laster; daughter-in-law, Donna Kegley-Hacker, sons-in-law, John Smith and John Laster; nine grandchildren, Joshua Hacker, Spencer Hacker (Haley), Jonathan Hacker, Emma Hacker, Zoey Hacker, Brian Linder, Jena Lowe (Robert), Kaila Laster and Keygen Laster; great grandchild, Luna Marie Lowe; brother-in-law, James Odle; nieces and nephews and their families. Catherine Hacker loved her family very much, enjoyed researching family genealogy for both the Payne and Campbell Family Trees, she cherished get togethers, playing cards, and she also enjoyed crafting and crochet. Catherine Hacker was married to Melvin Hacker, Veteran, retired U.S. Air Force Military. Her wishes were to be cremated, and there will be a private family memorial.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to StJude.org
or ASCPA.org
Foundations.