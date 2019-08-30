CATHERINE FITCH HARRIS
"Cathi" (Age 71)
Cathi departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 and entered into eternal rest at her home in Fort Washington, MD surrounded by her family and close friends. She is survived by her husband, John W. Harris, Sr.; son, John W. Harris, II. and daughter, Tammie L. Paul. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with Services following at Ft. Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Ft. Washington Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Online Condolences, additional information and photos at