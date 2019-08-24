Catherine B. Hopkins
On Thursday, August 22, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the Late Dr. Stephen C. Hopkins, Jr.; loving mother of Annette Abrams, Sarah Hopkins, Stephen C. Hopkins III, Kenneth B. Hopkins II, Cassie Megarity; sister of Agnes Smyth, and the late Thomas Stegall. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Please sign the guest book at: