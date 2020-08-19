HUFF Catherine Oliverio Huff "Cate" (Age 64) Of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed peacefully in her home on August 14, 2020, surrounded and embraced by her loving husband and children, after enduring a courageous 19-month battle with cancer. The eldest daughter of the late Vincent and Kathleen Oliverio; and one of eleven siblings, Cate was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland where, as a very young girl, she developed her keen maternal and nurturing instincts that would define her life. Known to her family and friends as a doting caregiver, Cate would travel the country to be with, or by the side of, her loved ones whenever there was a need. All were welcomed to her home with open arms, accompanied by a beautiful smile, infectious laughter and a home-cooked meal that simply could not be matched anywhere on this planet. There was never a time when Cate would miss an important family event among her extended family members, whether a baptism, shower, graduation, wedding or artistic performance. Cate could always be counted on as the gracious family ambassador, a matriarch who possessed an indomitable spirit and zest for life, family, work and her Roman Catholic faith. This innate and unselfish goodness led her to attend nursing school while raising her three children, leading to a fulfilling 30-year career primarily as an emergency room nurse. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and playing ball with her dog Charlie. Cate delighted in coaching her children in their youth sports programs, as well as traveling the globe to exotic destinations and enjoying family meals. She was known as the first girl of United States Naval Academy Class of 1975 "Club 34". Cate is survived by her life-long sweetheart and beloved husband Captain (USN Ret.) Kurt R. Huff, her three adoring children James Huff (Michelle), Michael Huff and Kathleen Huff (Dee Dee), her five cherished grandchildren Alexis, Emily, Emmett, Miles and Tatum, as well as her devoted Chocolate Lab, Charlie. She also leaves 10 siblings, John Oliverio, Mary Oliverio, Margaret Konieczka, Nancy Farinacci, Matthew Oliverio, Patricia Gallorini, Martin Oliverio, Joseph Oliverio, James Oliverio and Monica Stewart, 55 nieces and nephews and 28 grand-nieces and nephews. Cate was a true-life force, a treasure to be forever held in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends and loved ones at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20902, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial. The burial rites will be administered privately at the Columbarium at the United States Naval Academy. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.The family will receive friends and loved ones at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20902, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial. The burial rites will be administered privately at the Columbarium at the United States Naval Academy. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.