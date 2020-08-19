Catie, you will be missed dearly! You were an awesome neighbor friend that I will NEVER forget!!! We had some great neighborhood parties that are unforgettable, of which a few of them did include your beloved family. I will also cherish the times you and I cooking for one another just before moving from Grey Oaks. The funniest moment was you and Kurt giving us a surprise visit at our back screen door one late evening which scared the jeebies out of us, but the evening turned out to be full of conversation and laughs that Bill and I will never forget. You were such a kind, sweet and caring person that will always have a special place in my heart! Rest In Peace my friend! My condolences to Kurt and the family.

Kim Veres

Neighbor