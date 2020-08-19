1/1
CATHERINE "Cate" HUFF
1955 - 2020
HUFF Catherine Oliverio Huff "Cate" (Age 64) Of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed peacefully in her home on August 14, 2020, surrounded and embraced by her loving husband and children, after enduring a courageous 19-month battle with cancer. The eldest daughter of the late Vincent and Kathleen Oliverio; and one of eleven siblings, Cate was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland where, as a very young girl, she developed her keen maternal and nurturing instincts that would define her life. Known to her family and friends as a doting caregiver, Cate would travel the country to be with, or by the side of, her loved ones whenever there was a need. All were welcomed to her home with open arms, accompanied by a beautiful smile, infectious laughter and a home-cooked meal that simply could not be matched anywhere on this planet. There was never a time when Cate would miss an important family event among her extended family members, whether a baptism, shower, graduation, wedding or artistic performance. Cate could always be counted on as the gracious family ambassador, a matriarch who possessed an indomitable spirit and zest for life, family, work and her Roman Catholic faith. This innate and unselfish goodness led her to attend nursing school while raising her three children, leading to a fulfilling 30-year career primarily as an emergency room nurse. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and playing ball with her dog Charlie. Cate delighted in coaching her children in their youth sports programs, as well as traveling the globe to exotic destinations and enjoying family meals. She was known as the first girl of United States Naval Academy Class of 1975 "Club 34". Cate is survived by her life-long sweetheart and beloved husband Captain (USN Ret.) Kurt R. Huff, her three adoring children James Huff (Michelle), Michael Huff and Kathleen Huff (Dee Dee), her five cherished grandchildren Alexis, Emily, Emmett, Miles and Tatum, as well as her devoted Chocolate Lab, Charlie. She also leaves 10 siblings, John Oliverio, Mary Oliverio, Margaret Konieczka, Nancy Farinacci, Matthew Oliverio, Patricia Gallorini, Martin Oliverio, Joseph Oliverio, James Oliverio and Monica Stewart, 55 nieces and nephews and 28 grand-nieces and nephews. Cate was a true-life force, a treasure to be forever held in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
August 19, 2020
Kurt,
So sorry to hear this news. Sincere condolences and sympathies to you and your family.
Loren Heckelman
Loren Heckelman
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kurt,
You and your family are in our prayers. Our deepest sympathy is extended to you.
Keith and Linda Lippert
Keith Lippert
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kurt, So sorry for your loss. Our thought and prayers for Cate, you and your family.
John Ross
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kurt & Family - Bonnie and I send our sincerest condolences on your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. It's been far too long since we've touched base. We wish you comfort and health during this difficult time.
Randle Bales
Friend
August 19, 2020
I went through 8 years of school with Cate at St. Andrews. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was a kind person of strong faith. All I can offer is my prayers and condolences to Peggy, Martin, and the rest of her family.
gery brownholtz
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Godspeed Cate. I will miss talking and texting to my big sister. Love you for eternity.
Dino Farinacci
Family
August 18, 2020
Prayers from the Cape Fear Chapter, USNA Alumni Association, and the Class of '75 members of the chapter.
August 18, 2020
Catie, you will be missed dearly! You were an awesome neighbor friend that I will NEVER forget!!! We had some great neighborhood parties that are unforgettable, of which a few of them did include your beloved family. I will also cherish the times you and I cooking for one another just before moving from Grey Oaks. The funniest moment was you and Kurt giving us a surprise visit at our back screen door one late evening which scared the jeebies out of us, but the evening turned out to be full of conversation and laughs that Bill and I will never forget. You were such a kind, sweet and caring person that will always have a special place in my heart! Rest In Peace my friend! My condolences to Kurt and the family.
Kim Veres
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
Such a wonderful person taken to soon from family and friends
Donna wakeland
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Love her, always the sweetest
Scott Keller
August 18, 2020
She always opened her home to the ER crew from Helen Ellis. A really great nurse and friend
Margaret Harrison
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Thank you for being the best sister and my inspiration. I will miss your face, your voice and all the memories we shared
Mary Oliverio
Sister
August 18, 2020
Catie, my friend, you welcomed me with open arms when I moved back to FL to be close to my own family, when I was so fortunate to be able to start working alongside you in the ER at Helen Ellis. You opened your heart and home to me, as well as your work family, and for that I’ll always be thankful. I pray you’re resting in peace today honey, in the arms of your loving parents, and for peace and strength for your beautiful family. Your memory will always be in my heart.
Kim McCurdy
Friend
August 18, 2020
Catie was a very special woman and will be missed by all who knew her. A wonderful loving family .
Judy Judy warden
Friend
August 18, 2020
Catie, my friend, I will always remember and cherish the years of fun and excitement working together in the ER. We always had each other's back and worked so great tofether! It's hard to believe you're gone and way too soon! I hope there's awesome chard in heaven for you. We'll toast when I get there! Rest in peace my sweet friend with God's blessings and loving arms around you.
Julie Osborne
Friend
