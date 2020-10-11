1/1
CATHERINE "BETTY" HUMPHREY
1925 - 2020
Catherine Hinsley Humphrey  "Betty" (Age 94)  
Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at her home of 61 years in Bethesda, Maryland, with her family by her side. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on November 4, 1925. Betty was married to John Julian Humphrey Sr. on June 24, 1952. They resided in Bethesda, Maryland's Sumner neighborhood. Betty cherished being a member of several organizations, and was an active member for many years of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Monticello Chapter), the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century (Shenandoah Chapter), the International Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood, and Pi Kappa Sigma (now Sigma Kappa). She is survived by her sister, Elma, her four children, Catherine, John, Carol, and Mary-Alice; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home in Washington, DC. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to the Alzheimer's Association


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
