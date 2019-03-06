CATHERINE ANN JACKSON
February 22, 1921 - February 23, 2019
Catherine A. Jackson transitioned from this life peacefully into God's hands on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Jackson and two sons, Bruce Jackson and Edward Jackson. She is survived by siblings, Tyrone Jackson, Mary Morris, Jean Williams, Larcella Jackson, Robert Jackson, Yvonne Jackson, Norman Jackson, Kirk Jackson, 31 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1421 V Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009, Visitation 10 a.m. and Services 11 a.m.