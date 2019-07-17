The Washington Post

On Monday, July 8, 2019 Catherine A. Jones of Lanham, Maryland, widow of the late Alfred Jones; loving mother of Glen K. Jones and the late Shari A. Jones-Talley; proud grandmother of Nakita Alyse Williams (Vincent Williams), Khalil Talley, Tristan Jones, and Asher Jones; great-grandmother of Kayden Jones and Elijah Williams; daughter of the late Adrian G. Hall and Louvinia M. Mitchell. A funeral service will be held Friday July 19, 2019, visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4912 Whitfield Chapel Road, Lanham, MD 20706.

