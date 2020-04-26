Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE LAVINS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at home. She was born on October 28, 1931, to the late Joseph and Edith Gannon and raised in Washington, DC. Known to many as "Babe", she grew up in a large Irish Catholic family as the seventh of nine children and attended Holy Cross Academy in Washington, DC. Her siblings include; Anne Gallagher of Concord, MA, Bernadette Judge of Fairfax, VA and the late Gilbert Gannon, Patricia Gannon, George Gannon, Joseph Gannon, Paul Gannon, and Martha Gannon. She met her husband, Bernie Lavins (Notre Dame, class of 1951) on a blind date and they were married on October 4, 1953. Cathie and Bernie made a great team, raised six children together, and were deeply devoted to one another as well as their Catholic faith. They shared many interests and passions such as playing golf, tennis, bridge and always cheering on "The Fighting Irish". Throughout their marriage, they moved the family several times and lived in nearly a dozen states, coast to coast, with Bernie's career. With each move, Cathie tended to her family making each house a home, making life-long friends, and "coined" the phrase "Bloom where you're planted'. After retirement, they moved to Vero Beach, FL and made many dear friends and created many happy memories through the Grand Harbor community as well as Holy Cross Parish. Cathie was involved in several charities over the years and will be remembered by her piercing blue eyes, sharp Irish wit, quick sense of humor, love of life, and never tiring compassionate love and devotion to marriage, motherhood, and God. Cathie is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Terry) Fitzgerald of Laguna Beach, CA., Catherine Lavins of Denver, CO., John Clancy (Molly) Lavins of Hudson OH., Mary (Kevin) O'Bryan of West Simsbury, CT., and Thomas (Jennifer) Lavins of Hinsdale, IL. as well as her daughter-in-law, Liz Lavins of Lexington, MA. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Mamie Fitzgerald Marcuss, Thomas Fitzgerald, Tracy Fitzgerald Rodgers, Bridgette Fitzgerald Burlingame; Nora Lavins; Gannon and Megan Lavins; Joseph and Grace O'Bryan; Gillian and Lucy Lavins; as well six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernie Lavins and her son, Bernard Lavins, Jr. Cathie will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A private funeral Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Cathie's name may be made to The National Christ Child Society or your local Food Bank. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com

