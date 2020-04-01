Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE LORRAINE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Died of a rare cancer at home on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 40 years, Hank Willner, M. D. and sons Jonathan and Daniel. She was 70. She was born on July 24, 1949 in Richmond, Virginia, one of four siblings, to Charles Kemper Lorraine and Shirley Irene Hillstead. She attended Mary Washington College for two years then transferred and graduated from Died of a rare cancer at home on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 40 years, Hank Willner, M. D. and sons Jonathan and Daniel. She was 70. She was born on July 24, 1949 in Richmond, Virginia, one of four siblings, to Charles Kemper Lorraine and Shirley Irene Hillstead. She attended Mary Washington College for two years then transferred and graduated from Yale University . She achieved her J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School. Catherine turned her gifts and talents into a career driven by service to others. After a brief stint in the U. S. Department of Education she joined the Food and Drug Administration in 1982 and worked there until two weeks before her death. There she distinguished herself as a fierce defender of public health in her role as counsel, as leader of the Policy Development Staff in the Office of the Commissioner, and with instrumental contributions to establishing the Agency's jurisdiction over tobacco products and creating the Center responsible for that regulation. She was driven to help others, and was an outstanding manager and mentor, shaping and enriching the careers and lives of many colleagues. With" a presence that ran from fearless to angelic," Catherine led with kindness, humility and compassion, providing warmth and joy to her legions of friends and colleagues. She was a beautiful, eloquent, and graceful lady, who exuded wisdom and perspective. She was a beloved and devoted mother and wife, the anchor of her family, which was always her top priority. In addition, her friends described her as a "devoted companion, mentor, den mother, cheerleader, therapist, culinary instructor, parenting coach, fashion consultant, teacher, and career counselor." In addition to being a voracious consumer of art, theater, and classical performance, Catherine was a gourmet cook and regarded cooking as an act of love for those she cared about. Catherine is survived by her husband, Hank Willner, MD, sons Jonathan and Daniel, sisters Martha Wallace (Jim) of Richmond and Elizabeth Brady (George) of Richmond and brother Kemper (Renee Saunders) of Alexandria; nephews James Wallace (Erin) and Matthew Brady (Jenny) and Michael Lorraine; nieces Lauren Jamison (Drew), Jessie Sorensen (Erik), Michele Kleeschulte (Brandon), and great niece Lucy; and great nephews Connor, Owen, and Zachary. A celebration of her life will be held within a few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Montgomery Hospice or .

