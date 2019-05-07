The Washington Post

CATHERINE MARSHALL

Guest Book
Service Information
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ
07410
(201)-797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Notice
Catherine Ann Marshall (Age 69)  

Of Washington, DC passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ before moving to Washington 43 years ago. In 1972, Catherine earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY. She also studied International Relations at American University. Prior to retiring in 2005, she was employed with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers in Washington, DC.
Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Stemniski) Marshall. A keen observer of politics and culture, a generous friend and mentor, she is survived by her sister Anna Marshall and Anna's husband Richard McAdams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Food Bank, 4900 Puerto Rico Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20017, www.capitalareafoodbank.org/ or the Democratic National Committee. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500.
Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019
