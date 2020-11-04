1/1
Catherine Mayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Dunlap Mayes  (Age71)  
Cathy Mayes passed away peacefully at home in Hume, VA, in the company of her husband of 38 years, Randy Mayes, on the morning of October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Buckwalter, and her brother, John Dunlap. Other than her husband, she is survived by three brothers, Jody, Jeff and John Buckwater, and a sister, Judy Russo. numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved immensely. Cathy was raised in Iowa, graduated from the University of North Carolina, and later the University of Virginia law school. Most of her professional life was spent as an attorney at SLM, Inc. Cathy spent her retirement consulting for the World Bank, among others. She enjoyed riding horses, her vegetable garden, and outdoor life in general. She co-founded both Friends of Riverbend Park in Fairfax, Virginia, and the Old Rag Master Naturalist chapter in Virginia. She served for many years on the executive committee of the Virginia Native Plant Society. In addition, she served as President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation for 10 years. She made many presentations to schools and civic groups about "the chestnut story." A tireless volunteer who received many accolades for her work, Cathy will be remembered for her endless good humor, easy smile, ready laughter, and concern for others. Given current circumstances, there will be no public funeral or other events. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, she would want all to make contribution to the charity of their choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved