Catherine Dunlap Mayes (Age71)
Cathy Mayes passed away peacefully at home in Hume, VA, in the company of her husband of 38 years, Randy Mayes, on the morning of October 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Buckwalter, and her brother, John Dunlap. Other than her husband, she is survived by three brothers, Jody, Jeff and John Buckwater, and a sister, Judy Russo. numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved immensely. Cathy was raised in Iowa, graduated from the University of North Carolina, and later the University of Virginia law school. Most of her professional life was spent as an attorney at SLM, Inc. Cathy spent her retirement consulting for the World Bank, among others. She enjoyed riding horses, her vegetable garden, and outdoor life in general. She co-founded both Friends of Riverbend Park in Fairfax, Virginia, and the Old Rag Master Naturalist chapter in Virginia. She served for many years on the executive committee of the Virginia Native Plant Society. In addition, she served as President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation for 10 years. She made many presentations to schools and civic groups about "the chestnut story." A tireless volunteer who received many accolades for her work, Cathy will be remembered for her endless good humor, easy smile, ready laughter, and concern for others. Given current circumstances, there will be no public funeral or other events. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, she would want all to make contribution to the charity of their choice
.