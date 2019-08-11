Catherine Dorman McCullough
(Age 60)
Of Sterling, Virginia, passed away on August 8, 2019 ending her brave battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of Wayne McCullough; loving mother of Megan and Kevin McCullough. Cherished daughter of Henry and Katherine Dorman. She is also survived by siblings, Peter Dorman (Jackie), Christopher Dorman (Kathy), and Matthew Dorman (Lisa). A celebration of life will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 201 E Frederick Dr, Sterling VA, 20164 on Tuesday, August 13 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow immediately afterwards at the family home until 4 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to METAvivor, for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research, Support and Awareness at http://www.metavivor.org/take-action/donate/
