McCULLOUGH Catherine Ann McCullough The world lost a force of nature in size 3.5 shoes with the passing of Catherine Ann (Wilkinson) McCullough on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Cathy was born in Johnstown Pennsylvania, the daughter of Margaret (Jacobs) Wilkinson and Clair Wilkinson. She grew up in the small mining town of Vintondale, Pennsylvania, remaining home with her mother while her father, a professional soldier and a WWII veteran was away on duty, serving both in the Korean and Viet Nam wars. After graduating from high school at the age of 17, she accepted a position as a stenographer/typist with the Federal Aviation Agency. In 1968 she was detailed to the team supporting the creation of the US Department of Transportation, making her one of the founding members of the Department, where she served for the rest of her career. In the 1970's, Cathy returned to school, obtaining bachelor's degree in business management (cum laud) from University of Maryland and a master's degree in management of technology from Central Michigan University. Her tenacity and drive were evident when she completed both degrees in just six years while working full time. This drive to excel became a hallmark of her career. Upon graduation, she accepted a position in the National Highway Safety Administration, where she was involved with implementing a heavy truck and bus fuel economy program. In this role, she worked with a variety of trucking companies and even learned to drive a heavy truck - a feat for a person of her petite stature. She later worked on a series of safety-related programs, learning to program and performing statistical analyses that led to the introduction of seatbelts for trucks and buses, and of air bags and high-mounted brake lights in autos. She also was involved in investigations into juvenile fatalities resulting from both lap seatbelts and passenger airbags. These studies lead to requirements for the use of child safety seats and implementation de-powered air bags. In the 1990's, Cathy became involved in managing a new program that became known as the Crash Injury Research and Engineering Network (CIREN). This unique program created teams consisting of crash reconstruction, biomechanics, automotive engineering and medical trauma specialists. These teams examined the dynamics of crashes and the medical impacts on the victims to understand the mechanisms of injury, making concrete recommendations to the auto makers to improve victim outcomes in crashes. She remained with the CIREN program until her retirement in 2013, making many close friends among the CIREN teams scattered across the United States. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Vincent McCullough, her mother Margaret Wilkinson, dozens of teddy bears and a wealth of colleagues and friends. They will all miss her terribly. A private interment was held in keeping with the current covid-19 quarantine. Contributions in her memory can be made to the IIIBs Foundation, https:// www.keepthecandleglowing.org/donate/ , a charity close to her heart. A celebration of Cathy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020

