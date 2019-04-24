

Catherine M. McDermott (Age 64)



Of Silver Spring, MD. On April 16, 2019 at Suburban Hospital following a long struggle with stomach cancer. Daughter of John J. "Jack" and the late Mary R. McDermott. She is survived by her father, and brothers John J. (Patrice), of Arlington, VA; William G. (Barbara) of Malverne, NY; and David F. of Alexandria, VA.

Catherine M. McDermott was born on May 5, 1954, in Manhattan and moved with her family a year later to Alexandria, VA. She attended the former St. Mary's Academy and was graduated from Radford College in 1977. She was self-employeed as an editor of Medical Periodicals for most of her adult life.

Visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, followed immediately by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a .