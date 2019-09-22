CATHERINE E. McDERMOTT
Passed away on September 15, 2019. A leader in health philanthropy and the grantmaking world, Catherine McDermott understood the world of patronage and altruism. She had an innate ability to seize opportunities while connecting the public and private sectors to bring much needed change in the delivery of healthcare in the United States. Her communication skills, strategic thinking and planning were her professional strengths. Catherine served in the charitable trust community for over twenty-eight years as an officer with The Carnegie Corporation of New York and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. She led Grantmakers in Health (GIH), the nation's only organization exclusively serving health philanthropy for over fifteen years and went on to lead the National Committee for Quality Health Care for seven years until she retired in 2004. Catherine advocated for women's rights and she nurtured and mentored young women with kindness and compassion until her passing. Funeral services will be held at John J. Fox Funeral Home, Inc. in Larchmont, NY, For funeral service info go to JJFFH.COM
.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019