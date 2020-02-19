

Catherine D. McQuillan "Rina"



Of Hyattsville, Maryland, died on February 16, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. A beloved wife to Robert V. McQuillan for 61 years, and a devoted mother to Robert V. McQuillan III (Karen), Renee McQuillan, John McQuillan, Michael McQuillan (Layne), and Alesia Ruiz. She's survived by five grandchildren, Megan Harmer, Robert V. McQuillan IV (Priscilla), Garrett Ruiz, Briana Ruiz, Aidan Ruiz, and two great-grandsons, Cyrus McQuillan and Henry Harmer. Preceded in death by her sisters, Francesca and Maria, and her parents, Giuseppe and Angelina Biancaniello. She will be loved and missed by many family and friends. A viewing will be held Thursday February 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, Maryland 20781. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Gasch's Funeral Home at 10 a.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Lincoln Road NE, Washington, DC 20002.