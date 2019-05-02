

CATHERINE H. MITCHELL



Catherine H. Mitchell,101 years old, passed peacefully at her residence in Silver Spring MD on April 21, 2019. Born February 14, 1918 originally from West Chester, PA where she met her late husband Robert T. Mitchell. Loving mother of the late Stephen Mitchell of Fairhaven, MD.

She is survived by her son, William Mitchell of Frederick, MD and his two children, Mark Mitchell of Washington, DC and Zachary Mitchell of Frederick, MD. Also daughter in law Linda Mathews Mitchell (wife of late Stephen Mitchell) of Fairhaven, MD and their three children, Robert Mathews Mitchell of Silver Spring, Seth Mathews Mitchell of North Beach, MD Carly Mathews Mitchell of Fairhaven, MD and three great-grandchildren.

She got her degree at West Chester State College. Was a kindergarten teacher for the Prince Georges County school system for 25 years, mostly at Berwyn Heights Elementary School. Lived in University Park with late husband Robert Mitchell for 35 years enjoying family times, camping, traveling and holidays. Was a member of the Riverdale Presbyterian Church where she served as a teacher, deacon and elder for 50 years.

Memorial service will be held at the Riderwood Chapel 3112 Gracefield Rd Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Monday May 6 at 11 a.m.