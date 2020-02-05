

CATHERINE BARBARA ERNST NAYLOR

1932 - 2020



Catherine Naylor passed away on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The daughter of Rachel and Adolph Ernst, she was born in Flushing, New York and grew up in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in teaching and that is where she met her husband of 54 years, Alfred Francis Naylor. After raising her children, Catherine Naylor returned to teaching. She was an elementary teacher at Bethesda Elementary School for 26 years teaching second grade. She always said that was the perfect age. Catherine retired in 1992. She then plunged back in by volunteering at the school for another 22 years giving children extra attention so that they could thrive.

Always creative, for many years Catherine Naylor was also potter at Glen Echo Park and a knitter. She loved working with children and loved animals. She liked to travel and was still excited about learning new things until the very end.

Catherine "with a C" was the dearly loved mother of three children, Janet Naylor George, Barbara Naylor, and David Robert Naylor. She was also the "adopted" mother of Tsehay Syoum and "adopted" grandmother of Daniel Mehari, Liya Mehari, and Aser Mehari, who brought her much joy and love.